Team India enjoyed a strong outing with the bat on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Sunday. In a rain-affected day, the entire first session was washed out without a single ball being bowled. India later resumed their innings at 288/2, with Devdutt Padikkal starring with a magnificent 167. KL Rahul also chipped in with 82 as the visitors reached 460/9 at stumps on Day 2. However, it was Dhruv Jurel's stunning dismissal that grabbed plenty of attention and emerged as one of the major highlights of the day.

In the 110th over, bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya, Jurel attempted a defensive shot but was undone by the sharp turn generated by the left-arm spinner. The ball took a leading edge, and Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva, stationed at first slip, pulled off a spectacular one-handed catch with a brilliant display of athleticism.

Dhananjaya De Silva caught a screamer. pic.twitter.com/5Ax4jIxaHs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 16, 2026

The dismissal left everyone stunned, including Jurel, who made his way back to the pavilion after scoring 51 off 68 deliveries.

Talking about the match, left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal struck a commanding career-best score of 167 as India reached 460/9 in 116 overs on a rain-hit day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday.

Heavy showers in the morning wiped out the first session and a half, thus restricting play to only 43 overs. India capitalised on the time available by adding 172 runs even as Sri Lanka's spinners made inroads with the second new ball.

India lost seven wickets in the shortened day but remain well placed in the game, with the pitch offering more assistance than anticipated to spinners. Kuldeep Yadav (12 not out) and Prasidh Krishna (1 not out) were at the crease at stumps, leaving open the possibility of an overnight declaration to press for early breakthroughs in Sri Lanka's batting order.

Padikkal's innings was the backbone of India's effort, as he combined patience with controlled aggression to dish out a masterclass on batting in the sub-continent. KL Rahul added 82 and Dhruv Jurel chipped in with a breezy 51, apart from him sharing a 55-run stand with Manav Suthar.

(With IANS Inputs)

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