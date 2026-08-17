India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: India were bundled out for 462 in the first session on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Resuming the innings from 460/9, Prasidh Krishna was removed by Asitha Fernando for two. Earlier, India ended Day 2 on 460/9, thanks to Devdutt Padikkal's 167 and a half-century by Dhruv Jurel. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna will resume proceedings with the bat for India on Day 3, but their bigger responsibilities will likely come with ball in hand as the day progresses. Much like Day 2, there is a significant chance that rain plays spoilsport on Day 3. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, straight from Galle:
IND vs SL, Day 3 Live: India 462 all out
Asitha Fernando dismisses Prasidh Krishna for 2 in the first over of the day as Sri Lanka bundle out India for 462. For India, Devdutt Padikkal scored 167, while KL Rahul scored 82. Apart from them, Dhruv Jurel also scored 51. For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya scalped four wickets, while Keshara Nuwantha and Asitha Fernando took three and two wickets respectively. Sri Lanka will be out to bat soon.
IND vs SL, Day 3 Live: We are underway
The first session on Day 3 begins early due to the time lost on Day 2. India continue their innings from 460/9 with Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna unbeaten. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando will be bowling the first over of the day. Let's play!
IND vs SL, Day 3 Live: Good news for fans
A very good news coming in from Galle that the sun is shinning brightly right now and a timely start to Day 3 is on the cards. However, the weather forecast says that it will be a heavy rain but at the moment, the conditions look fine.
IND vs SL, Day 3 Live: Big weather worry
As per AccuWeather, there is an 83% chance of precipitation on Monday in Galle. As per hourly predictions, there is a 51% chance of rain at 10 AM, which stays at 47% at 11AM, 44% at 12 noon, 48% at 1 PM before going to 52% at 2 PM. The possibility of precipitation stands at 45% at 3 PM, 39% at 4 PM and 34% at 5 PM before marginally going up to 40% at 6 PM. This signals that Day 3 can be another start-stop for the two teams.
IND vs SL, Day 3 Live: Rain to play spoilsport today?
Rain made its presence felt on Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium as a session and a half was washed out due to the downpour in Galle. The players and fans hope for some relaxation from the heavens on Day 3; however, the forecast points out to an entirely different prediction.
IND vs SL, Day 3 Live: Sigh of relief for SL
Sri Lanka found some encouragement through debutant off‑spinner Keshara Nuwantha, who picked up three wickets, while left‑arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya returned figures of 4-109 to stop India from running away with the game.
IND vs SL, Day 3 Live: Will India declare?
India lost seven wickets in the shortened day but remain well placed in the game, with the pitch offering more assistance than anticipated to spinners. Kuldeep Yadav (12 not out) and Prasidh Krishna (1 not out) were at the crease at stumps, leaving open the possibility of an overnight declaration to press for early breakthroughs in Sri Lanka’s batting order.
IND vs SL, Day 3 Live: India in good position
Left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal struck a commanding career-best score of 167 as India reached 460/9 in 116 overs on a rain‑hit day two of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday. Heavy showers in the morning wiped out the first session and a half, thus restricting play to only 43 overs. India capitalised on the time available by adding 172 runs even as Sri Lanka’s spinners made inroads with the second new ball.