India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Updates: India were bundled out for 462 in the first session on Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Resuming the innings from 460/9, Prasidh Krishna was removed by Asitha Fernando for two. Earlier, India ended Day 2 on 460/9, thanks to Devdutt Padikkal's 167 and a half-century by Dhruv Jurel. Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna will resume proceedings with the bat for India on Day 3, but their bigger responsibilities will likely come with ball in hand as the day progresses. Much like Day 2, there is a significant chance that rain plays spoilsport on Day 3. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score and Updates from India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, straight from Galle: