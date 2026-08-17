The IPL 2026 auction is still close to four months away, yet speculation is rife about some mega trade deals. Big players like Hardik Pandya are involved, and as has been the case in earlier years, there have been several rumours surrounding the star, with much speculation about what the exact deal will look like. In the midst of this, Sunil Gavaskar has made a direct appeal regarding such IPL transfers and trades.

"...there's some speculation in the media about the possible switching of players from one franchise to another. There's, of course, still some time before that window closes. However, while the transfer of a player from one franchise to another is in the public domain, when a trade takes place, the numbers are known only to the two franchises, the player and the BCCI," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in Mid-Day.

"In such a situation, the other franchises don't know whether the salary cap that every franchise has for its squad was maintained or breached. That's why it's important for full transparency that the numbers are also made public."

He added that full transparency would help in maintaining the high profile of the IPL.

"The IPL is the greatest T20 league in the world and it's therefore crucial that full transparency is maintained so that there's no finger-pointing at it from those jealous of it," he wrote further.

Pandya, the No. 1 fast-bowling all-rounder in the country, is a hot topic of discussion before the IPL retention list is released. The Mumbai Indians captain has not had a successful stint since returning to the franchise in IPL 2024. Mumbai Indians have entered the playoffs only once in the last three editions, and the team's performance under Pandya has not been inspiring. In IPL 2026, MI finished second-last with four wins from 14 matches. Several teams have been rumoured to be in touch with MI regarding a trade involving Pandya.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are increasingly interested in acquiring the Mumbai Indians skipper. Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have also been linked with him. The trade talks, however, have not made much progress, the report added

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