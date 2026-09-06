India's premier men's doubles combination of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim for historical glory when they face local favorites He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the men's doubles final of the China Masters 2026 at the Shenzhen Arena on Sunday. The fifth-seeded Indian pair booked their spot in the summit clash after overcoming Malaysia's Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub and Tan Wee Kiong in a grueling three-game semi-final battle. Having finished as runners-up twice before in 2023 and 2025, Satwik and Chirag are hunting for their 10th career title on the BWF World Tour and India's first-ever gold medal at the China Masters.

When will the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu China Masters 2026 Men's Doubles Final take place?

The China Masters 2026 Men's Doubles Final will take place on Sunday, September 6.

Where will the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu China Masters 2026 Men's Doubles Final be held?

The match will be held at the Shenzhen Arena in Shenzhen, China.

What time will the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu China Masters 2026 Men's Doubles Final start?

The men's doubles clash between Satwik-Chirag and He-Ren is scheduled as the final match in the order of play and is expected to start around 3:10 PM IST (subject to the duration of preceding matches).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu China Masters 2026 Men's Doubles Final live in India?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty vs He Ji Ting-Ren Xiang Yu China Masters 2026 Men's Doubles Final in India?

Live streaming of the match will be available on the JioStar app and website. Fans can also follow live coverage on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

(Note: All timings are subject to change based on match lengths during the final day's order of play.)

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