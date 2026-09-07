A clinical South Africa put up a dominant all-round display to outclass Zimbabwe by 48 runs in the final and claim the T20I tri-series title at the Namibia Cricket Ground on Sunday. Riding on a rapid half-century from Jordan Hermann and a 23-ball 32 from Dewald Brevis, South Africa posted a formidable 205/5 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. In reply, Zimbabwe's top order collapsed under pressure before being bowled out for 157 in 18 overs. Despite missing opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius due to a niggle, South Africa asserted their authority early. Hermann smashed a 24-ball fifty, laced with eight fours and a six, while sharing an 84-run opening stand with Connor Esterhuizen (32).

Brevis maintained the momentum in the middle overs by hitting two fours and as many sixes, while Rubin Hermann chipped in with 27 off 16 balls, including three fours and a six, to propel the Proteas past the 200-run mark via a 47-run stand for the fifth wicket.

For Zimbabwe, right-arm pacer Brad Evans (2-36) and left-arm fast bowler Newman Nyamhuri (2-51) were standout bowlers. Chasing a daunting target of 206, Zimbabwe suffered a disastrous start when opener Ben Curran was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Eathan Bosch. Duan Jansen and Bosch made swift inroads into the top order by reducing Zimbabwe to four wickets down inside the powerplay.

Skipper Sikandar Raza survived an early reprieve when a caught-behind dismissal off Bosch was overturned due to a no-ball. But Proteas captain Bjorn Fortuin (3-24) quickly ended his resistance to leave the chase in tatters.

Evans produced a spirited late fightback for Zimbabwe, striking his maiden T20I fifty in a 52-run ninth-wicket partnership with Kundai Matigimu. However, Kwena Maphaka broke the stand before Zimbabwe's innings eventually folded in the 18th over.

Jansen finished as the pick of the seamers with 3-38, while Bosch picked up 2-22, as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe for the third time in the last eight days. The tournament served as a crucial warm-up event for 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup co-hosts South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. South Africa will next feature in a three-match bilateral ODI series against hosts Namibia, with Fortuin continuing as captain.

Brief Scores: South Africa 205/5 (Jordan Hermann 53, Connor Esterhuizen 32; Brad Evans 2-36, Newman Nyamhuri 2-51) beat Zimbabwe 157 (Brad Evans 56 not out, Bjorn Fortuin 3-24, Duan Jansen 3-38) by 48 runs

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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