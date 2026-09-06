Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons - Sulaiman and Kasim - said that Mohsin Naqvi and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made 'absolute fools of themselves' when they reportedly threatened to boycott the second Test match against England. According to media reports, the PCB was not pleased with an interview between England great Michael Atherton and Imran's sons on Sky Sports, which was aired during the match at Lord's. The broadcast of the interview was initially delayed but not canceled, and the Pakistan players ended up taking the field. While many reports claimed that PCB threatened to boycott the match, both coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and skipper Babar Azam completely denied the claims.

“They made absolute fools of themselves," Kasim told The Telegraph. “I was expecting some sort of response," Sulaiman added. “But I didn't think they would be so tactless as to threaten not to take to the field. It shouldn't be in the remit of the Pakistan Cricket Board to ask for an interview about an ex-Pakistan player, somebody who lived in England for 22 years, to be taken down. This wasn't about politics, but about the humanitarian situation and his health."

Meanwhile, legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara on Saturday joined former cricketers in seeking proper medical treatment for jailed former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying it is basic humanity to treat someone with compassion and dignity.

The 73-year-old Imran has been lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases. His continued detention and reported health concerns have triggered criticism from his family and several former international cricketers.

"Imran Khan and I only crossed paths on the field a handful of times, but the respect I have for him was instant and lasting," Lara wrote in a post shared on X.

"I am struggling to understand how someone who was once a beacon of hope, pride and inspiration for his country, at the height of his sporting career, could now find himself in a situation where he is not being cared for and treated with the compassion and dignity he deserves.

"I stand with my fellow former captains in asking that he receive proper, independent medical care and the dignity every human being deserves. This isn't politics. It's basic humanity for a legend of our game."

(With PTI inputs)

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