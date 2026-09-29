Australia have been dealt with more injury blows as fast bowler Nathan Ellis and left-arm spinner Joel Davies have been ruled out of the final ODI against South Africa, which will be played on Wednesday. Ellis suffered a side strain while bowling in the second ODI, which the Aussies lost by 32 runs, while Davies was completing his duty as substitute fielder when he picked up a right hamstring at Johannesburg. Meanwhile, there is another concern for the touring Aussies as bowling all-rounder Jack Edwards is being monitored for a hamstring issue, although he joined the squad in Potchefstroom for the final ODI, cricket.com.au confirmed.

Right-arm seamer Billy Stanlake is already dealing with a side strain he picked up in Australia's preceding tour to Zimbabwe. Josh Inglis broke his finger during the first ODI and returned home.

The latest injury blows, and Edwards' concern, leave Aussies with probably only 12 players to choose from for the dead rubber as they are set to conclude their white-ball African tour before the Test matches kick in from October 9. No replacements have been named for the final ODI.

Ellis has been the best bowler for Australia on the African tour, while Edwards, who came in as cover for Cameron Green, took his maiden five-wicket haul in the second match.

Aussies will now look up to Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc to return. Green is yet to bowl on the tour due to his shoulder issue. Matt Renshaw spoke on Green's issue after the second match. "He's been having a little trouble for a while with it, and unfortunately he just can't get much overarm when he needs it," he said.

"He's been doing a really good job for us. When his shoulder gets right, he'll be able to bowl as well," Renshaw added.

Moreover, Australia have also made changes to their A squad that is touring India. Brendan Doggett, Fergus O'Neill and Campbell Kellaway will be returning home for the Sheffield Shield as Sam Harper, Jhye Richardson and Liam Hatcher played the second unofficial Test against India, which started on Tuesday.

The Aussies have also added Riley Meredith and Will Sutherland to their one-day squad as they replace Jack Edwards and Aaron Hardie.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals