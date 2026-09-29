Only a year remains before the start of the ODI World Cup 2027. It will be the last World Cup that Virat Kohli will play, and the same is true for Rohit Sharma. While Kohli was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, Rohit is yet to taste success in the ODI marquee event. As captain, he came close in the 2023 edition, but India lost in the final. The schedule for the event will be announced next month. Before that, Rohit spoke about his and Kohli's on-field discussions. "He has been playing for so many years. Whether it's the '27 World Cup or the '23 World Cup, there's no need to explain it to him. World Cup is World Cup. And I'm pretty sure that everyone who is going to be part of the team understands the importance of a World Cup, especially Kohli. I mean, the one who has played the most World Cups in this team, I think, is him. He will have, yes. In this team, yes," Rohit Sharma told JioStar ahead of India's second ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday.

"The 50-over World Cup: he played in 2011, '15, '19 and '23. He has played four World Cups. This will be his fifth. So obviously, he has played the most, and he knows the importance of the World Cup. So, this discussion does not happen. The discussion is about what we can do. When we are batting together, we discuss whom to attack, whom to take a single off, and what to do. Sometimes something happens to my leg, so I tell him, 'Brother, run carefully, I'm feeling something.'

"So he understands it that way. And, you know, such conversations keep happening. So it's been pretty fun. Nothing has changed from when we started to now. Obviously, we're different individuals in terms of how we carry ourselves on the field, but other than that, our goal and thinking for the team are pretty much the same: we have to win the match. We have to win the World Cup, we have to win the tournament, we have to win the series, and we have to do well for the team. Which people can we help? That is completely the same."

Kohli is set to feature in his fifth 50-over World Cup in 2027, having previously played in the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 editions. Rohit, who has shared the dressing room with Kohli for much of their international careers, said the experience of playing at the highest level means the importance of the tournament is already firmly understood.

Watch Rohit Sharma's exclusive interview on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network on 30th September. Watch the ICC Men's ODI World Cup schedule announcement on October 1, on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

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