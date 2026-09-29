Former India captain Rohit Sharma opened up on his long-standing bond with Virat Kohli, saying the two have shared a strong relationship since the early stages of their international careers and continue to help each other improve their game. Speaking to JioStar ahead of India's second ODI against the West Indies on Wednesday, Rohit said his relationship with Kohli began around India's tour of Australia and has remained strong over the years. "I think we were together. This started, I think, when we were playing in Australia, or right after Australia when we came to India. That's when this started, and whenever this plays on TV, we look at each other and laugh. Which is good; it's fun. People want masala, so there you go, there is some masala," Rohit said.

Both players made their international debuts within a year of each other, with Rohit making his debut in 2007 and Kohli in 2008.

"Both of us, we've almost started playing at the same time. I made my debut in 2007, he made his debut in 2008. And since then, we've been trying to give our best for the team. So yeah, there's a strong camaraderie between the two of us, and we understand what it requires to be at a certain level when you're playing at this level," he added while speaking to JioStar.

Rohit said Kohli's approach to the game remains unchanged despite the changes in their respective roles over the years.

"Methods are different, obviously, but that's how it should be; every individual is different. For what he has done for the team, for this team, there is no question; there is no asking what he has done. It's there for everyone to see. And what he is going to do from here on, I don't think anything has changed. He'll be the same Kohli that we know of: wants to come, prepare well, go get the runs, win games for Team India," Rohit said.

"Yeah, that's what I see with him. When he was captain, pretty much the same. When I was captain, pretty much the same. And I don't see any reason why anything needs to change," he added.

Rohit also spoke about the mutual appreciation and cricketing conversations he shares with Kohli, saying the two regularly discuss ways to improve their respective games.

"Appreciation, if something good has happened, it has always been there from both sides. I appreciate what he has done, you know, when he took over as captain of the Test team, especially. It was brilliant, what he did with that team," he said.

"At the same time, there has been a lot of discussion about how both of us, as individuals, can improve our own game. So, sometimes if something is happening with my batting, he comes and mentions it; sometimes I mention it," Rohit added.

Rohit said their meetings have become less frequent since both have been spending more time at home, but the bond remains unchanged.

"So that conversation always keeps going, so it's not different. Although yes, now we meet very rarely because his house is quite far from mine. And every month, or every month and a half, an ODI series happens, so because of that it's less," he said.

"Otherwise, until a year ago, every 5-7 days we were on tour, so we didn't get much time at home. Now both of us are spending more time at home, which is always nice," Rohit added.

Coming to the first ODI against the West Indies, Kohli's sensational knock not only helped India in the chase but also saw the right-handed batter breach the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket and register his 86th international century. He also rewrote several records during his memorable innings.

Chasing a target of 296, Kohli remained unbeaten on 139 off 88 balls, smashing 10 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of over 157. His nine sixes were the most he has hit in a single ODI innings, which also helped the Men in Blue seal a convincing win over the Windies.

The second ODI between the two countries will be held on Wednesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Watch Rohit Sharma's exclusive interview on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network on September 30. Also, don't miss the ICC Men's ODI World Cup schedule announcement on JioHotstar and the Star Sports Network on October 1. The upcoming ICC event will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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