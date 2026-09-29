Former India pacer Mohit Sharma is set to join Chennai Super Kings as the team's new bowling coach for IPL 2027, returning to the franchise where he spent four seasons as a player. The 38-year-old is expected to take over the bowling coach role from Eric Simmons, who served in the position under former head coach Stephen Fleming. "CSK head coach Zaheer Khan has decided on having Mohit Sharma on board for the bowling coach role for IPL 2027. A word on the rest of CSK's support staff appointments is expected to arrive in the coming weeks,” a source aware of the development told IANS on Tuesday.

Mohit, who had also played for India in eight T20 matches, took part in the IPL as recently as during the 2025 season before retiring from the game altogether in December last year.

He is closely linked with CSK, having played 48 IPL matches for the team over four seasons. Moreover, he played in 10 matches for the team during two seasons of the now defunct Champions League T20.

Mohit was part of the CSK team during a successful phase for the franchise and is now expected to return in a coaching role as the team starts a new phase under Zaheer.

CSK secured their fifth IPL title in 2023, but has not made it to the playoffs in each of the three most recent seasons. This continued decline ultimately caused the franchise to part ways with their long-serving head coach Fleming recently.

Zaheer was then made the new head coach, Mohit now being the first major addition to his support staff before IPL 2027.

The franchise is due to make more changes to its support staff in the coming weeks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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