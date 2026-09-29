Sarandeep Singh, chairman of the Delhi and District Cricket Association's (DDCA) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), has reacted to joint secretary Amit Grover's statements regarding the appointments of coaches and selectors for the 2026-27 domestic season. "With regard to the proposed appointments of coaches and selectors, I wish to formally place on record my reservations concerning the proposed appointment of Mr Varun Sood and Mr Manu Nayyar, particularly with regard to their eligibility and compliance with the prescribed criteria," Grover wrote in the email.

Sarandeep responded to the email: "I am writing in my capacity as Chairman, Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), in response to your email raising reservations regarding the proposed appointments of Mr Varun Sood and Mr Manu Nayyar.

"At the outset, I would like to place on record that the CAC has conducted the entire process independently, objectively, and with the utmost fairness. The Committee has considered the relevant qualifications, experience, credibility, and suitability of the individuals under consideration, keeping the interests of Delhi cricket as the sole consideration.

"The two individuals specifically referred to in your communication are senior and accomplished persons who have established credibility in the cricketing fraternity. Their names have not been considered casually or on the basis of any extraneous consideration. The CAC has applied its own independent assessment and has retained only those candidates whom, in its considered view, are deserving and suitable for the respective responsibilities.

"I would also respectfully submit that the CAC is fully conscious of its mandate and responsibilities. The Committee is expected to exercise its independent judgment on matters concerning cricketing appointments, and it would neither be appropriate nor desirable for such decisions to be influenced by considerations other than merit, suitability, and the interests of the game.

"While we welcome genuine inputs and are always prepared to consider any specific, substantiated issue concerning eligibility or prescribed criteria, communications seeking reconsideration or cautioning the CAC in relation to persons being considered while the process is underway can themselves be construed as an attempt to influence or interfere with an otherwise independent selection process, more so in the present case when not only is the process complete, but the recommendations also stand duly accepted by the competent authority. The present communication, therefore, is noted accordingly."

Former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya was recently reappointed head coach of the Delhi Ranji Trophy team as the DDCA named 48 coaches, mentors, and High Performance Centre staff, with several former players and their sons also finding assignments in the appointments.

There were 22 coaches (head coach, assistant coach, bowling coach, and fielding coach across different teams) appointed from senior men's teams to U-14s, while the number stands at 18 across various women's teams.

There are two 'state mentors' in Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma for the men's category and former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta's childhood coach Suneeta Sharma for the women's category.

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