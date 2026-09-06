On Day 1 of the 2026 Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a breathtaking display of fearless strokeplay, putting senior India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj to the sword. Opening the innings for East Zone alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran, the teenage prodigy's blistering start rattled South Zone and ignited serious conversations surrounding his future in red-ball cricket. Mohammed Siraj, a mainstay in India's Test bowling lineup, entered the blockbuster final seeking to lead South Zone's attack. Instead, he met an unflinching counter-attack from young Sooryavanshi.

The defining moment unfolded in the seventh over when the left-hander unleashed a array of shots against the veteran, carving Siraj through point for a boundary, launching a full delivery over long-off for a towering six, and capping the over with a lofted drive over mid-off for another four. Collecting 14 runs off the over, the youngster forced Siraj out of his rhythm, leaving the Test mainstay wicketless in his opening spell after conceding 41 runs in just five overs.

Sooryavanshi's early onslaught completely disrupted South Zone's strategy on a pitch that was expected to offer early assistance to seamers. Rattled by the boundary spree, South Zone captain Tilak Varma was forced into defensive field settings as early as the eighth over, spreading five fielders to the boundary ropes, an unusual sight in the first session of a red-ball game. Frustration visibly surfaced as Tilak even engaged in a verbal duel with the youngster, but East Zone continued to flourish toward a dominant opening stand.

Although Sooryavanshi narrowly missed out on a well-deserved half-century, falling for a fiery 44 off 37 balls to a top-edged pull off Chama Milind, his aggressive knock laid a solid platform and firmly placed the opposition under severe pressure.





Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the charge with some delightful shots



The 50-run stand also comes up between Vaibhav and Abhimanyu Easwaran



Scorecard https://t.co/KQf5Km69nk#DuleepTrophy | #SZvEZ pic.twitter.com/0XLR4LI50R — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 6, 2026

Can Sooryavanshi Break Into India's Test Squad?

While an immediate call-up to the senior Test side remains premature, Sooryavanshi's rapid adaptation to First-Class cricket has undeniably placed him on the national selectors' radar. Demonstrating the composure to dismantle an established India fast bowler like Mohammed Siraj on a big stage proves he possesses the technical authority and temperament required for long-format cricket.

With the national team undergoing a generational transition under head coach Gautam Gambhir, sustained run-scoring in domestic cricket could see the 15-year-old prodigy fast-tracked into India A red-ball squads and the broader Test selection conversation going forward.

There are a few who feel Sooryvanshi's game isn't as suited to red-ball cricket as it is to white-ball, he could be India's next Virender Sehwag in Test cricket if groomed in the right manner.

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