India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre recently revealed the advice he received from veteran opener and former India skipper Rohit Sharma after being appointed to the role. Mhatre, who made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2025, was named captain of the India U19 team ahead of the 2026 U-19 World Cup. The opening batter, along with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, played a crucial role in India's triumph as they lifted the prestigious trophy for a record-extending sixth time after defeating England by 100 runs in the final.

Speaking to former India opener Aakash Chopra on his podcast, Mhatre said that he had texted Rohit after being appointed captain and later met him at his home to seek tips on leadership.

"After the IPL, I was named U-19 captain. I had not much idea about it. So I texted Rohit bhai. He had told me I could call or message him whenever I wanted to talk during the IPL. He called me then. I told him I wanted to meet and talk. He told me to come to his home. Then I sat and spoke a lot with him," said Mhatre.

"He explained things to me very well and how to handle the team as a captain and all of that. He took the time and spoke well. He spoke for half an hour to my dad as well. He is humble and always available to talk," he added.

Mhatre is regarded as one of India's most promising young talents and is known for his explosive batting. In 2025, he was signed by Chennai Super Kings and has been an integral part of the five-time IPL champions ever since. Recalling his first meeting with MS Dhoni, Mhatre revealed that he was initially hesitant to approach the legendary former captain.

"I saw Mahi bhai live for the first time and I actually got scared. Even now, it is there a bit. He talks freely, but he is a legend. I wanted to get a picture with him but could not understand how to approach him. It was the last day of the trials, and then I just went. I got a picture with him then. I did not talk to him as such. It was only the picture," he said.

So far, Mhatre has played 13 IPL matches and scored 441 runs, with a highest score of 94. He will be eager to continue his impressive form in IPL 2027.

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