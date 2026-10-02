Former India cricketer Sadagopan Ramesh believes BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar may be regretting his reported stance on Rohit Sharma after the veteran batter's recent performances. Reports during India's tour of England earlier this year suggested that Agarkar was not in favour of Rohit continuing with the team and had indicated that the England series would be his last. However, the BCCI dismissed those claims, maintaining that Rohit would continue to be considered as long as he remained part of the selectors' plans.

Rohit had silenced his critics by smashing a blistering 138 against England in the final ODI and followed it up with another century against the West Indies in the second ODI on Tuesday.

Weighing in on the controversy, Ramesh suggested that Agarkar, whose tenure is set to expire in the coming days, might be regretting his reported stance on Rohit Sharma's future after the veteran batter's recent exploits.

"Ajit Agarkar was reportedly standing on one leg that Rohit shouldn't be part of the World Cup squad next year, which is why he hasn't got his contract extended. And Rohit keeps proving that age is just a number. It's clear that he has the highest degree of fitness, considering he fielded for 50 overs and then batted long enough to score a century. Agarkar will now be regretting his stance on Rohit's place in the side," Ramesh said on his YouTube channel.

Ramesh also highlighted how the two veterans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, continue to push each other despite the uncertainty surrounding their respective futures.

"It's a pattern now between Rohit and Virat, where if one scores a century, the other follows suit. There is a healthy competition between the two, and both are batting like wounded tigers. It is no surprise that Rohit smashed a century against such an attack on such a flat pitch. It is clear that he is batting with fury," he added.

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