The new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise from Lucknow on Saturday named former India batter Gautam Gambhir as the mentor of the team ahead of the IPL 2022 season. The announcement came just a day after former Zimbabwe batter Andy Flower was appointed as the head coach of the RPSG Group-owned team. Yet to be given a name, the Lucknow franchise will now need to pick three names from the pool of players released by the eight existing franchises before the mega auction.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra took to social media platform Koo on Saturday to offer his suggestion to the Lucknow franchise for the three draft picks.

"Lucknow franchise is making all the right moves...Flower as a coach. Gambhir as a mentor. Now, waiting for the draft picks. These three will make their season - 1. Rahul (KL,) 2. Rashid (Khan,) 3. Ishan (Kishan)/Hardik (Pandya) #IPL2022," Chopra posted on Koo.

Earlier on Saturday, Gambhir vowed to fight for the "spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh" following his appointment as mentor of the Lucknow-based team.

"Thanks a lot to Dr Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup. The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me, the desire to leave a winner's legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh," Gambhir said in a statement.

Promoted

Owner of the yet to be named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir into the RPSG family.

"Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him," he said.

(With PTI inputs)