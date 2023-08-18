Often dubbed as the 'heaviest' player in professional cricket, Rahkeem Cornwall is a man who often grabs the attention of fans whenever he comes onto the field. Playing for Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023, the West Indies all-rounder found himself quite short of the crease as he looked to take a risky single on the very first ball of the innings. Chasing the target of over 200 runs, Cornwall knew his team needed to score quick runs, but the big fella wasn't fast between the wickets right at the beginning of the chase.

Cornwall, who is an all-rounder in the West Indies national cricket team, often becomes the subject of debate among fans because of his weight. Many cricket pundits, former stars, and experts have lent important advice to Rahkeem, suggesting him to better manage his weight. But, the all-rounder seems to be struggling on this part of his career despite claims of 'eating right'.

"I can't change my body structure. I can't say that I'm too tall or too big. Everybody is not going to be short, everybody is not going to be slim. All I can do is go out there, back myself and show my skill.

"There's no doubt about it I am a big guy, but I have to put in work. I don't really get too bogged down and lazy about it. I spend a lot of time on my fitness. Try to eat properly," he had said in a chat on ESPNCricinfo.

As for the match between Sr. Lucia Kings and Barbados Royals, Cornwall's team could only score 147 runs while chasing a target of 202 runs. Cornwall, who has produced some marvelous spells for West Indies in Test cricket, didn't bowl in the game and his contribution with the bat was also blank.