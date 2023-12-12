Unarguably one of the greatest middle-order batters India have produced, Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 42nd birthday today. The left-handed batter was a true match-winner for the Indian team, helping the team win accolades at the grandes of stages. As Yuvraj turns a year older, his former teammate Gautam Gambhir took to social media, to extend a special birthday greeting. Yuvraj and Gambhir share a special bond, having won both the 2007 ICC Word T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup together for India.

On Yuvraj's special day, Gambhir took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: "A match winner par excellence & a friend like no other! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12. Have a great year brother!"

A match winner par excellence & a friend like no other! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @YUVSTRONG12. Have a great year brother! pic.twitter.com/cyjcGVl8GE — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2023

Over the years, Gambhir has also maintained that Yuvraj is the greatest match-winner India have had, lauding his contributions in ICC events that India won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

In a recent interview with ANI news agency, Gambhir asserted that Yuvraj didn't become a brand as big as some others because he didn't have a good PR.

"You know it. You please tell me that one player Yuvraj Singh who was Man of the Tournament in 2011, how many people talk about him. Why? Probably he does not have a good PR agency. Probably this word 'underrated' is a very unfair word. It is actually under-shown, if you won't show the people, then they won't know and you keep showing one person, then he will become a brand," he had said.

Gambhir has been quite vocal about how highly he regards Yuvraj as a cricketer. The bond between the two truly goes beyond the cricket field.

