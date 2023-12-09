The David Warner vs Mitchell Johnson saga caught the entire cricketing world off guard. Seeing Johnson oppose David Warner's selection in the Australian Test team for the Pakistan series, as well as his 'hero's sendoff', many Aussie cricketers have tried to neutralise the controversy. Even South Africa great AB de Villiers reacted to the controversy, asking the Australia duo to sort the feud themselves and not let the spat get dragged on in public. De Villiers also feels that this isn't the end of the saga yet.

"I just don't like this public conversation between the two of them. Just pick up the phone and sort it out. Ask the guy let's go out for a cold drink and sort the issues out. I feel there are some scars from the dressing room but don't let the world get in on this," De Villiers said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"They have played a lot of cricket together and have shared the dressing room a lot. So maybe that's where it started. Maybe Mitchell Johnson felt that 'You're a part of a World Cup winning squad and now this send-off. You're getting away with a lot that needs to be talked about.' I feel there's a lot still left to come out," he added.

In his column, Johnson said that Warner 'doesn't warrant' a hero's sendoff because of his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. He also questioned the Cricket Australia selection committee for the opening batter's selection despite his poor form in red-ball cricket over the last 2-3 years.

While admitting that Warner can be a fearsome character to deal with the field, De Villiers said that off it, he is absolutely gentle.

"I have played many cricket games with this guy (Warner) and on the field he can be brutal, but off the field, he is a gentle giant. He is a nice guy. Something switches on the field just like Dale Steyn. I have played with Davey at Delhi Daredevils and maybe there is a bit of short fuse sometimes. Maybe his and Mitch's short fuse collided."