Prithvi Shaw has got down to business in his maiden County stint in style for Northamptonshire. In an intra-squad match, the talented opener scored 65 Off 39 Balls, the video of which was shared by the county side. The Delhi Capitals batter had a woeful IPL 2023 campaign and was dropped midway through the competition. He has also been out of the Indian cricket team for quite some time now. Shaw will make his debut for the county side on Friday against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham in the One-Day Cup. Shaw's arrival was delayed because of visa formalities as he could not play two four-day County Championship fixtures.

"It's a great opportunity for me and I'm really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here," Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.

Getting straight down to business.



A rapid 65 off just 39 balls for Prithvi in the 2XI this morning. pic.twitter.com/5gOxJJj9ZS — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) August 1, 2023

"It's going to be amazing I think and I'm really looking forward to it." Shaw last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year.

Recently, In an interview with Cricbuzz, Shaw was asked which player he opens up to in the team about the difficult points in his career. The Delhi Capitals star revealed that he has never opened up to anyone.

"Everyone talks to each other. But opening up... hardly. At least, I've never opened up to anyone. Yes, all the mazaak-masti (fun and games) happens. But personal space used to be personal," he said.

When asked about the person he reaches out to share his thoughts, Shaw picked his father and his coach as his go-to people.

"I keep talking to my dad. If it's about cricket, I reach out to my coach, Prashant Shetty. I am telling you, nowadays, I have stopped sharing my thoughts with people. I keep it all within," he revealed.