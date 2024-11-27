Fast bowling all-rounders are a rarity in Indian cricket. Like, Hardik Pandya. For the last few years, he has been the top contender for that role in the Indian cricket team. Shardul Thakur, Vijay Shankar, Nitish Kumar Reddy are some of the other names that are among the choices for the same role. In fact, a few years back, Vijay Shankar was tried at the 2019 World Cup also. However, his international career did not flourish much after that. At the IPL 2025 mega auction, Chennai Super Kings roped him for Rs 1.20 crore.

Two days later, CSK put up a post on X where Vijay Shankar can be seen hitting Hardik Pandya for three sixes in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. "6.6.6. Vijay in beast mode," the caption of the post read.

Vijay Shankar has played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India. The last time he played an international match was against West Indies in June, 2019.

Hardik Pandya led Baroda to an emphatic five-wicket win over Gujarat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Indore. Making a rare appearance in the domestic circuit, Hardik smashed an unbeaten knock of 74 runs off 35 balls, striking 211.4 with six fours and five sixes. By doing so, Hardik etched his name in the history book with a never-before-seen record. He became the first Indian player register a unique double of 5000 runs and 100-plus wickets in the T20 format. The former India T20 captain has 5,067 runs and 180 wickets to his name.

In the match against Gujarat, Hardik also took a wicket while conceding 37 runs in four overs as Gujarat made 184 for five.

Axar Patel made an unbeaten 43 off 33 balls. But in bowling, the India left-arm spinner could not pick up any wicket while giving away 31 runs in his full quota of overs. Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets.

With PTI inputs