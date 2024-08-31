The Delhi Premier League T20 has seen some good performances from Indian stars. But what happened in a match between South Delhi Superstarz and North Delhi Strikers was beyond everyone's imagination. South Delhi Superstarz scored 308/5 in 20 overs - which is the highest total in a T20 match. However, it is not known whether it will be officially ratified or not. Till date, SunRisers Hyderabad's 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024 is the highest in a T20 match. In T20Is, Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia is also highest.

The match saw Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya score 165* (55 balls, SR 300) and 120* (50 balls, SR 200). Priyansh hit six sixes in an over too.

- 300+ runs in the 1st innings

- 6 Sixes in an over

- Priyansh Arya's 2nd Century

- Ayush Badoni's Maiden century & highest individual total

- Highest Partnership in T20s



There was no ending for the onslaught as the left-handed batter hit two more sixes over long-on, followed by hitting two more over long-off to take a stunning 36 runs off six balls of the 12th over. He later brought up his second century of the ongoing tournament in the 15th over.

Priyansh joined an exclusive club featuring Ross Whiteley (2017), Hazratullah Zazai (2018) and Leo Carter (2020) to have hit sixes in domestic T20 games. Internationally, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Dipendra Singh Airee (twice) have achieved this rare feat.

Eventually, Priyansh made 120 off 50 balls, laced with 10 fours and as many sixes at a strike rate of 240. Ayush Badoni, his batting partner at the other end, also struck a century for the South Delhi team, making 165 runs off 55 balls, hitting eight fours and ten sixes at a strike-rate of 300.

The duo's efforts meant South Delhi Superstarz made a whopping 308/5, making it just the second time a 300+ score was achieved by a batting team in T20s. Priyansh and Badoni had a partnership of 286 from 103 balls, which is the highest partnership for any wicket in T20 cricket.

With IANS inputs