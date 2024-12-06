Thirteen-year-old cricketing prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi continued to make headlines in the U19 Asia Cup, showcasing his immense talent in the second semi-final as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets with 170 balls to spare to book their berth for the summit clash. The left-handed batter played a blistering knock of 67 runs off just 36 balls. Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to be signed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore.

India's bowlers set the tone in the semi-final by restricting Sri Lanka to a modest 173 in 47 overs. Chetan Sharma led the attack with three wickets, while Kiran Chormale and Ayush Mhatre chipped in with two wickets apiece.

Chasing 174, Suryavanshi wasted no time in dismantling Sri Lanka's bowling attack. The young opener reached his half-century in just 24 balls, punishing the bowlers with six boundaries and five towering sixes. His fearless intent was evident as India smashed 31 runs in the second over, setting the stage for an emphatic chase.

Suryavanshi hit Dulnith Sigera for three sixes and two fours in only the second over of the innings as India scored 45 without loss in the first two overs.

Watch it here:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making the Lankans tremble



The 13-year-old scores runs in the nd over against in the #ACCMensU19AsiaCup Semi-Final



Watch #SLvIND, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/ppIdd1BXA8 — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 6, 2024

Contributions from Ayush Mhatre (34), Mohammed Amaan (26*), and KP Karthikeya (11*) sealed India's spot in the final in just 23.2 overs.

Suryavanshi's Asia Cup journey began on a quiet note, with scores of 1 and 23 against Pakistan and Japan in the group stages. However, he bounced back in style with an unbeaten 76 in the final group-stage match against UAE, a performance that carried over into his match-winning innings against Sri Lanka.

India will now face defending champions Bangladesh in the final in the hope of clinching their ninth title.