Cricket can sometimes throw crazy results. The same happened during a Kabul Premier League match when Sediqullah Atal smashed seven sixes in one over against Amir Zazai. The over ultimately resulted in 48 runs as Atal hit a six on a no-ball before Zazai conceded five wides off the next ball. The last six deliveries went for sixes. It was the 19th over of Shaheen Hunters' innings as they posted 213 for six in 20 overs. Atal was unbeaten on 118 off 56 balls, with the help of seven fours and 10 sixes. In reply, Abasin Defenders were all out for 121 in 18.3 overs.

Sediqullah Atal has played one T20I for Afghanistan.





runs of a single over.#SediqAtal was on fire and mode against #KatawaziAD in the ongoing match of #KabulPremierLeague.



nb6 w5 6 6 6 6 6 6



Sediq Atal hits 7 sixes in an over of Amir Zazi in the KPL 10th match.#KPL #KPL2023 pic.twitter.com/sbcBGk0aMd — Afghan Atalan (@AfghanAtalan1) July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Afghanistan cricketer Usman Ghani has decided to put a pause on his international career following his exclusion from Afghanistan's international squad. Ghani's decision came to light after he alleged that Afghanistan Cricket Board is corrupt and he will make his return to the national team after the appointment of the "right management"

"After careful consideration, I have decided to take a break from Afghanistan Cricket," Ghani wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

"The corrupt leadership in the cricket board has compelled me to step back. I will continue my hard work and eagerly await the right management and selection committee to be put in place. Once that happens, I will proudly return to play for Afghanistan. Until then, I am backing myself from representing my beloved nation," Ghani concluded.

Ghani last featured for Afghanistan at the international level in March against Pakistan, bagging scores of 7 and 15.

In the last two years, he has played 11 T20I innings scoring at an average of 23.50 and a strike rate of 99.15, his last ODI appearance came in 2022 before he lost his place in the 50-over format. As of now, Ghani has never been considered for red-ball cricket, and following his recent exclusion from T20Is, he has now lost his place in white-ball cricket as well.

In the Afghanistan white ball set-up, the selectors decided to replace Ghani with experienced wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad who is making his return following an absence of 18 months.

Advertisement