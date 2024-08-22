Sri Lanka debutant Milan Rathnayake broke a 41-year-old Test record by putting up the highest score by a batter at the number 9 spot in men's red-ball cricket. The 28-year-old surpassed India's Balwinder Sandhu's record of 71, a splendid knock that came against Pakistan in Hyderabad in 1983. On the opening day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England in Manchester, the visitors put up a valiant fight, and Rathnayake was at the centre stage of all the action.

On his Test debut, Rathnayake came out to bat at number nine when England's clinical bowling attack had reduced them to 113/7. The pace duo of Chris Woakes (3/32) and Gus Atkinson (2/48) played a substantial role in ripping apart Sri Lanka's top order.

Rathnayake relied on his composure and racked up 72 off 135 deliveries, which propelled Sri Lanka to 236 before the opening day of the series opener concluded.

Rathnayake joined hands with Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva at the crease and forged a 63-run partnership for the 8th wicket.

Rathnayake's valiant effort came to an end after young spinner Shoaib Bashir was introduced into the attack.

With a tossed-up delivery, Bashir invited Rathnayake to go for a drive shot. The Sri Lankan batter went for the aerial route but failed to get the desired elevation on his shot. Woakes, at mid-on, took a comfortable catch to send the Sri Lankan back to the dressing room.

After Sri Lanka folded on 236, opening duo Ben Duckett and Daniel Lawrence got England off to a brisk start.

Despite missing the presence of Zak Crawley, the duo set the tone in England's favour. In a span of four overs, Duckett and Lawrence combined to send the ball across the boundary rope on three occasions.

England ended the day with a score of 22/0. The hosts will be keen to put runs on the board on Day 2 while relying on their 'Bazball' style of play.

