Team India on Friday re-wrote history books during the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side achieved its highest-ever T20I total, slamming 297/6 runs, which is also the highest total among Test playing nations. India's record breaking night in Hyderabad was driven by Sanju Samson's one of its kind knock of 111 in just 47 balls. Samson slammed 11 fours and eight sixes, including five maximum in the 10th over, which was bowler by Rishad Hossain. This was Samson's first T20I century, and he took just 40 balls to achieve it.

India's total of 297/6 is now the second best ever in the shortest format of the game. Nepal's 314/3, which they achieved against Mongolia in 2019, is the biggest. However, India eclipsed Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland, which was the previous best among Test playing nations.

After Suryakumar Yadav opted to bowl, India raced to 82/1 in six overs, the joint-best powerplay score for them in T20Is. India then touched the 100-run mark in 7.1 overs, which is a record for them.

India were 152/1 mid-way through their innings, a personal best feat for them. India also took just 14 overs to make it the second-fastest 200 by a team in T20I format. Only South Africa stands ahead of India in the overall list, having got there in 13.5 overs against West Indies at Centurion last year.

In total, India's innings was laced with 47 boundaries, which is the most by any team in the format. The Indian batters also smashed 22 sixes, third highest by a team in a T20I inning.

Meanwhile, Samson is the only Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in T20Is. His score of 111 is also the highest by a batter for India against Bangladesh.

He now also has the fastest fifty for India against Bangladesh. He achieved the milestone is just 22 balls, which is one quicker than Rohit, now retired from T20Is, who did it in 2019 in Rajkot.

Moreover, Samson is the third fastest centurion in the history of T20I cricket. South Africa's David Miller and Rohit are joint top, having taken just 35 balls each to reach the milestone.

The Indian team scored 10 runs or more in 18 of the 20 overs. They now hold the record for most 10-plus run overs in a men's T20 cricket.

Samson and Suryakumar forged a 173-run partnership in just 61 balls, the the second-highest in T20Is. Nepal's Kushal Malla and Rohit Paudel's rollicking 193-run partnership still stands as the highest partnership in the T20I format's history.

