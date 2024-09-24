India-born USA cricketer Milind Kumar has added a rather unique record to his name. He has become the first-ever batter in ODI cricket history to finish an innings with a score of 155. Playing for USA against UAE, Milind smashed 155 off 110 balls, helping him register this strange record. Till date, there have been 63 separate instances of a player scoring between 150 and 159 in an ODI innings, but Milind's knock is the first that has ended at exactly 155.

In the 53-year history of ODI cricket, across 4,773 ODIs, since the first-ever ODI was played in 1971, no other player has ever managed to do so.

Milind is no slouch with the bat. He averages nearly 50 in first-class cricket, most of which he played in the competitive Indian domestic scene. Once a player for Delhi and Sikkim in the Ranji Trophy, he ended the 2018-19 Ranji season as the highest run-scorer (1331). Milind has even been a part of two different IPL franchises, being a part of the Delhi Daredevils 9DD) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 33-year-old batter was also a part of the USA squad that created stunned everyone during the 2024 T20 World Cup by reaching the Super 8s.

Milind played his knock of 155 in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two stage, the second-level in the path to qualification for the Cricket World Cup. His knock helped USA to a massive score of 339/4 in 50 overs. UAE fell short in response by 136 runs.

USA currently sit second in the ICC CWC League Two table, ahead of more experienced nations like Netherlands and Scotland. They are only two points behind league leaders Canada, despite playing three games less.

With 14 teams in total hunting for a spot in the 2027 Cricket World Cup, USA have an outside chance of making the main stage.