1st Test: Kagiso Rabada Bowls South Africa to 177-run Win vs Australia With 5-wicket Haul

Updated: 07 November 2016 14:00 IST

The young attack, led by Kagiso Rabada's 5-92 in the second innings, rallied to ensure South Africa continued its unbeaten run in tests at the WACA ground.

Kagiso Rabada's 5-92 in the second innings helped South Africa win by 177 runs. © AFP

Paceman Kagiso Rabada bowled an understrength South Africa to a 177-run victory over Australia on Monday, giving the visitors the upper hand to start the three-test series.

The South Africans entered the series without injured captain A.B. de Villiers, and their depth was tested severely when pace spearhead Dale Steyn fractured his right shoulder on the second day and was ruled out of the remainder of the series.

The young attack, led by Rabada's 5-92 in the second innings, rallied to ensure South Africa continued its unbeaten run in tests at the WACA ground and ended a long streak for the Australians, who hadn't lost the first test of a home series since 1988.

Australia started on top, having the South Africans reeling at 81-5 on the first day before bowling them out for 242. After a commanding start to the reply, with opening pair David Warner and Shaun Marsh putting on 158 runs, the Australians lost 10 wickets for 86 runs.

And the depleted South Africa lineup dictated play from there, declaring at 540-8 in the second innings and setting Australia an improbable victory target of 539.

After resuming the last day, the Australians were dismissed for 361 at the end of an extended middle session.

South Africa showed greater resilience in adapting to the pitch compared and through patience, perseverance and grafting outplayed the Australians.

Usman Khawaja hit himself back into form and top scored with 97 in four hours. He was unlucky to miss a century when he was trapped lbw by leftarm spinner Jean-Paul Duminy. The lower order rallied around Peter Nevill (60 not out) to delay the inevitable till tea.

The teams head to Hobart for the second test starting Saturday.

Topics : Kagiso Rabada Australia South Africa Cricket
Highlights
  • South Africa beat Australia by 177 runs in the 1st Test at Perth
  • Kagiso Rabada's 5-92 helped to bundle out Australia for 361
  • South Africa, Australia head to Hobart for the 2nd test starting Saturday
