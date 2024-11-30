Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 13-year-old batter from Bihar, has been in the news recently after he was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction earlier this week. Suryavanshi, who is the youngest ever player to register for auction, was roped in by the franchise for Rs 1.1 crore on Day 2 of the auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. However, the young batter failed to live up to the hype in his maiden U19 Asia Cup outing on Saturday.

With India chasing 282 in their opening clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, Suryavanshi played nine balls, scoring a solitary run. He was dismissed by pacer Ali Raza in the 5th over of India's chase.

Ahead of the match against Pakistan, Suryavanshi revealed his cricketing idol and said that he tries to play like West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara.

Speaking to Sony Sports Network, Suryavanshi said that he is focussing on his game currently and not bothered by what's happening around him.

"I'm currently focused on my game. I'm not bothered by what's happening around me. I want to concentrate on the Asia Cup first and then take it game by game," Suryavanshi told Sony Sports Network ahead of India U19 and Pakistan U19 match.

He added that Brian Lara is his idol and he tries to keep it natural with whatever skills he has.

"Brian Lara is my idol. I try to play like him rest I try to keep it natural with whatever skills I have and I want to work on that," he added.

made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last month, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century.

In five first-class matches, Vaibhav has scored 100 runs, with a highest score of 41. He is currently participating in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

He also represented Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he made his T20 debut against Rajasthan on November 23.