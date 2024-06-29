Iconic former India all-rounder Kapil Dev feels Jasprit Bumrah is a "1000 times better" bowler than what he was at his prime. Bumrah, who has been doing exceptionally well in the ongoing T20 World Cup, snaring 11 wickets at an outstanding economy of 4.08 in the 23 overs he has bowled so far. "Bumrah is 1000 times better than me. These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience. They are better," Kapil told 'PTI Videos'.

Bumrah, who is widely regarded as the best pacer in international cricket now, has played 26 Tests for India, picking up 159 wickets and an economy of under three. His 89 ODI appearances have yielded 149 wickets while his T20I wicket count stands at 85 from 68 matches.

Kapil ended his career with a then world record 434 Test wickets and is considered one the best all-rounders of all time who also claimed 253 ODI scalps. The 65-year-old, who led India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983, also lauded the overall fitness levels of the current national team.

"They are very good. Outstanding. They are fitter. They are much more hardworking. They are fantastic," he said.

World Cup-winning former India cricket captain Kapil Dev has taken over as the new President of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), an elevation that marks a fresh beginning for the iconic player who also excelled as an amateur golfer.

The 65-year-old, who was already a member of the PGTI Board as its Vice President, was chosen unanimously and would be taking over from incumbent H R Srinivasan, whose tenure has come to an end.

Kapil is known to be a keen golfer, whose handicap was almost down to scratch at one time.

"It is an honour to become the President of PGTI, an organization with which I have now been associated for quite a few years. It is a players body, and I am great friends with all of them and with whom I often play," Kapil said on his new position.

