Pakistan registered a historic ODI series win against Australia on Sunday. Mohammad Rizwan and co thrashed Australia by eight wickets in the third ODI in Perth and clinched the three-match series 2-1. This was Pakistan's first ODI series win in Australia after 22 years. The entire team clicked like a single unit and completely dominated Australia in all the departments. In the backdrop of this memorable win, former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram, who was a part of the commentary panel, narrated a hilarious incident.

During one of the matches of the three-match series, Akram told his fellow commentators that he spent 1000 Australian dollars for his cat's haircut.

"I had a cat haircut yesterday. I have to pay 1000 Australian dollars for the cat's haircut. They have got to sedate the cat, they have to keep the cat, then they have to feed the act. I said about 200 cats in Pakistan can get haircut for this money," Wasim Akram said during the commentary.

Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive got charged 822$ for the haircut of a CAT in Australia

To make the moment more hilarious, Akram even shared the invoice of the service, leaving the other commentators in splits.

Australia rested their key players during the third ODI, giving them rest ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Australia's former captain Michael Clarke voiced his frustrations on Big Sports Breakfast, questioning why the team prioritised rest for star players over a chance to secure the series win.

"I'm just a bit confused. With 11 days between now and the first Test, why can't the Aussie boys who are part of this Test series play in the one-dayer?" Clarke said, addressing the choice to keep major players like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood off the field.

"If Australia had won the first two games, then you can understand why they rest their big fish, but it was series on the line. I feel like we obviously don't care about losing that series," he added.

