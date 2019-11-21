10 Batsmen Score Ducks In Embarrassing Loss For School Team

It was the stuff of nightmares for a school cricket team in Mumbai, as all 10 batsmen fell for ducks in a Harris Shield match. The Children's Welfare Centre School team came in to bat facing a massive target of 762. While the target was daunting, one would not be mistaken to think it was at least a batting-friendly pitch. But the Children's Welfare Centre School team found nothing to be friendly in their innings, as they all walked back to their dugout without scoring a run.

It is reportedly the largest margin of victory recorded in the 126 years of the Harris Shield. And it is also the first time that all batsmen of a team went out for ducks.

The Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) team - represented at one time by Rohit Sharma - enjoyed their outing with the bat, scoring freely. Their number three batsman Meet Meyekar scored 338, hitting 56 boundaries and seven sixes, according to the scorecard that was accessed by Mumbai Mirror.

Children's Welfare Centre School also provided ample assistance to their opponents, giving away 57 extras. And to add insult to injury, they were penalised 156 runs for not completing their 45 overs in the stipulated time, taking Swami Vivekanand's score to 761/4.

Then, coming in to bat, the real embarrassment began for Children's Welfare Centre School. Six overs were all it took for Swami Vivekanand to wrap the match up and begin celebrations.

Alok Pal was the star with the ball for SVIS, taking six wickets, including a hat-trick. Six of the batsmen were bowled, while one was trapped in front of the stumps.

Even the batsman who remained unbeaten for the Children's Welfare Centre School could not get a run.