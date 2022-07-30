Wrestlers Sanket Sargar and Gururaj Poojary showed nerves of steels as they handed India their first two medals on Day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. While Sargar won a silver in the men's 55kg category, Gururaj won bronze in men's 61kg category. Sargar finished second with a total lift of 248 kgs, while Gururaj also lifted a total of 269 kgs in his weight category. After both weightlifters took India's medal tally to two, people from all walks of life congratulated Sargar and Gururaj on winning silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"Well done #SanketSargar for winning India it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games, brilliant effort. Proud of your Silver," former India batter Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Well done #SanketSargar for winning India it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games, brilliant effort.

Proud of your Silver #CWG . pic.twitter.com/5qJzMwevF8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 30, 2022

"Whatever it takes to make the nation proud. Sanket Sargar," IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals captioned a post on Twitter.

Whatever it takes to make the nation proud. Sanket Sargar. pic.twitter.com/Jgle0w66sj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 30, 2022

"Our heartiest congratulations to Sanket Sargar on winning the silver medal in 55 Kg weightlifting, at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. His stellar performance fills us with joy and great pride!" Trinamool Congress wrote on Twitter.

Our heartiest congratulations to Sanket Sargar on winning the silver medal in 55 Kg weightlifting, at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.



His stellar performance fills us with joy and great pride! pic.twitter.com/GRUUQ9Nsq4 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 30, 2022

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, congratulated both weightlifters on their respective medals.

Congratulations to P. Gururaja for winning the bronze medal in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have made India proud once again at Commonwealth Games. My best wishes for many more such inspiring feats. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2022

Congratulations to Sanket Sargar for winning the silver medal in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your immense hard work has brought success to you and glory to India. My best wishes as India opens its medal tally. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 30, 2022

#SanketSargar opens India's Medal account with a Silver (248 kg) in Men's 55 kg weightlifting at #B2022 #CWG2022. Missed the by a whisker, but India is really proud of you.



Congratulations Sanket!#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Eja85O1zkx — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022

With a Bronze at Men's 61 kg weightlifting, P Gururaja brings more glories hom at #B2022 #CWG2022

The way he bounced back at the Clean & Jerk round is laudable.



Congratulations P. Gururaja for the second consecutive CWG medal and wishes for more to come.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/mL9HCrksdt — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 30, 2022