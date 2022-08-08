PV Sindhu won the gold medal in women's singles at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and with this completed a full cycle of singles medals at the event, having won a bronze in 2014 and a silver in 2018. Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and a former world champion, spoke to NDTV after her win and said that she was really happy to have won the gold medal.

"Yes, I have completed a full cycle of medals and I am really happy about winning this medal.

"This medal is important to me because this is a big one and this event comes once every four years," Sindhu said when asked to tell about her feeling of becoming a CWG champion after having won two Olympic medals.

"If you ask me where I will place this medal, well it will be somewhere in the middle of those (Olympic medals), because playing for the country and representing the country means a lot to me, so this medal will mean a lot me and I will cherish it," the champion shuttler added.

When asked about prime minister Narendra Modi's appreciative tweet after she, where he referred to her as "champion of champions", Sindhu said that she takes it as a big compliment.

"I want to thank Modi sir. Whatever sir said I would definitely take it as a compliment and of course I am really happy," Sindhu said.

Asked about the new skills she has picked up when it comes to handling deception on the court from opposition players, Sindhu said, "We have worked very hard, me and my coach. When it comes to (reading) deception, it is really good. And I think it is important to keep learning. Every day is a new start. I am really thankful to my coach and the support staff because for an athlete it is necessary to maintain physical fitness."

Sindhu also said that it would be important to look after the mental health also, so she would want to relax a little bit after CWG and come back stronger for the World Championships.

Promoted

About celebrations she said that she would celebrate with her family and "may be a bit of dancing" in the evening as the badminton team is full of good dancers.