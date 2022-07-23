India women's cricket is placed in Group B alongside Australia, Barbados, and Pakistan for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, and the event will kickstart with India squaring off against Australia on July 29. Eight teams have been clubbed together in two groups comprising four teams each. Ahead of the event, India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and coach Ramesh Powar addressed a virtual press conference where they talked about the preparation, and goals for the competition.

"Definitely, this tournament is very important for us and this time we are playing for a medal because if I talk about myself, we have grown watching these types of tournaments and this time, we are glad that we are getting an opportunity to be part of this big event and I think, in future if we keep getting these opportunities, it will be great for us," said Harmanpreet while replying to an NDTV question on taking part in Commonwealth Games during a virtual press conference.

Answering the same question, Powar said: "Harman has summed it up. We all as cricketers, have watched the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, we see our nation's flag flying high and it is a kind of opportunity for all of us to showcase good performance, give our best and make the country proud. This is one of the competitions where you feel you should put up a good show to give some enjoyment to the country and make them proud."

When asked about which athletes the team would like to meet during the event, Powar said: "If there is an opportunity, we would all like to meet PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra. Both of them have set the bar high, I would like to go into their minds and I am curious about their preparation, and the way they handle the pressure of the expectations of billion people, it is commendable. We as a group would like to exchange notes with these two top-class athletes."

Further talking about the event, Harmanpreet said: "This time, we are going to be a part of the multi-sport event, it is not only about cricket, but there would also be other sports as well. We want to celebrate each and every medal we will win, we all are very excited. We all are looking forward and we cannot wait to be part of this great event."

"As a cricketer, we all want to keep playing the game. I think whenever we go to a big event, it is important to perform well and show the kind of capability we have. If we keep getting these opportunities, it is good for the team," she added.