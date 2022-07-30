The Indian women's cricket team suffered a heartbreaking loss against Australia in Group A clash of the ongoing Commonwealth Games. India had made a fantastic start in their bid to defend to 154 as Renuka Singh Thakur took four wickets inside five overs, however, Ashleigh Gardner held her own to help Australia chase down the target with three wickets in hand and one over to spare. However, the match will be remembered for the spell by Renuka Singh Thakur as she returned with figures of 4-18.

Thakur broke the back of Australia's batting lineup as she dismissed the likes of Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath. And the ball to dismiss Tahlia McGrath was an absolute snorter. It was a dream inswinger from Renuka, as the ball curved in big from outside off and McGrath was committed to playing the drive.

Hence, a big gap was left between bat and pad, and the ball went on to rattle the stumps.

Talking about match between India and Australia, the former batted first and posted 154/8 in 20 overs as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a knock of 52 while Shafali Verma chipped in with 48 runs.

However, India were unable to defend the total as Gardner and Grace Harris held their nerve for Australia.

India will next square off against Pakistan on Sunday in Group A clash.