India vs Australia: Road to final!





On the other hand, Australia started with a thumping 12-0 win over Scotland before beating New Zealand 7-2. The side then defeated South Africa 3-0 and Pakistan 7-0. In the semi-final, Australia defeated England 3-2.

India started with an 11-0 win over Ghana, before being held to a 4-4 draw by England. Later, the side defeated Canada 8-0 and Wales 4-1. In the semi-finals, India defeated South Africa 3-2.