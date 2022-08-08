India vs Australia Hockey Final Live: Manpreet Singh-Led India Face Six-Time Champion Australia
IND vs AUS Hockey Men's final CWG 2022: Indian men's team has entered its third Commonwealth Games final
India vs Australia, CWG 2022 Hockey Final Live: Manpreet Singh-led India face the mighty Australians in the final of the men's hockey at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The Manpreet Singh-led side entered the final after beating South Africa 3-2, while Australia advanced to the summit clash with a 3-2 win over England. It is worth noting that six editions of the men's hockey in CWG has taken place since the introduction of the sport at the event in 1998 and Australia have won all of them. Meanwhile, India earlier entered two finals in 2010 and 2014 only to lose to Australia. In 2018, India had finished at the fourth spot. However, Monday gives Manpreet Singh-led India a fresh opportunity to write a new chapter in the history of Commonwealth Games.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs Australia Men Hockey final, Straight from the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre:
- 16:45 (IST)India vs Australia: Eyes on Harmanpreet SinghDrag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh has scored 9 goals so far in CWG 2022 - the most by any Indian player in a single edition of the event. He surpassed Sandeep Singh's record of seven goals that cem in CWG 2006.
- 16:41 (IST)India vs Australia: In case you missed itEngland defeated South Africa 6-3 in the men's hockey bronze medal match earlier today. The scores were 3 all at half-time but England scored three more goals in the second-half to win the game.
- 16:33 (IST)India vs Australia: Road to final!India started with an 11-0 win over Ghana, before being held to a 4-4 draw by England. Later, the side defeated Canada 8-0 and Wales 4-1. In the semi-finals, India defeated South Africa 3-2.On the other hand, Australia started with a thumping 12-0 win over Scotland before beating New Zealand 7-2. The side then defeated South Africa 3-0 and Pakistan 7-0. In the semi-final, Australia defeated England 3-2.
- 16:27 (IST)India vs Australia: Here is India's playing XI
The #MenInBlue line-up for their GOLD medal match against Australia at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games !— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 8, 2022
Watch the action LIVE from 5pm (IST) on Sony Ten 3, Sony Six and on the Sony LIV app#ChakDeIndia pic.twitter.com/Ohch60rSPd
- 16:23 (IST)India vs Australia: A clash between unbeaten sidesIt is worth noting that both Australia and India are unbeaten in CWG 2022 so far. While Australia won all their four pool matches to enter semi-finals, India won three and played one draw to advance to the knockout stage.
- 16:21 (IST)India vs Australia: Third CWG final for India menThe Indian men's team is playing its third Commonwealth Games final in hockey. Earlier, they lost to Australia in 2010 and 2014 finals.
- 16:15 (IST)India vs Australia: The dominance of Australia!It is worth noting that Australia have won all the six editions of men's hockey at CWG that have taken place since the introduction of the sport to the event in 1998.
- 16:06 (IST)India vs Australia: Less than an hour to goThe final match between India and Australia will start at 5 PM. We are less than an hour away from the nail-biting encounter that is waiting around the corner.
- 16:00 (IST)India vs Australia: Welcome guys!Hello everyone and welcome to this space. India face the mighty Australians today in the final of men's hockey at the Commonwealth Games 2022. You will get all the updates and scores related to the game here. Stay connected!