Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga created history by winning a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in men's 67 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. With this, Lalrinnunga won India's fifth medal at the Games, and second gold after Mirabai Chanu had successfully defender her title in the women's 49kg on Saturday. Speaking to NDTV, Lalrinnunga said that he is happy to win the gold for India, but highlighted the fact that he could've done even better.

"I am feeling very happy but I'm not satisfied with my performance. I had a slight cramp in my muscle so I couldn't perform as I thought in Clean and Jerk. What ever I did in Clean and Jerk and I don't know how heavy was the weight. I cried a lot after lifting. I'm not happy with 300kg as I had worked a lot for the games but these things happen in sport. But I am happy that I won the gold. I couldn't give my best but I am happy that I broke the record," Lalrinnunga told NDTV.

The teenager thanked the Indian government, the Sports Authority of India and the support staff for their support.

"I worked a lot for the games and there wasn't injury. Because of SAI and TOPS, we came to Birmingham to train for 30 days and it went well. But, as I already said, these things happen and it went a little sideways. We've got a lot of support from the government, SAI and TOPS. We have a strong team and I want to thank our coaches and physiotherapists. I don't know how will we celebrate tonight. Didi (Mirabai) will decide how we celebrate," he added.