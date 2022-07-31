The Indian women's cricket streamrolled Pakistan in a Group A clash in the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Sunday at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Harmanpreet-Kaur led side defeated Pakistan by eight wickets with 38 balls to spare after they chased down a below-par total of 100. As a result, Harmanpreet Kaur overtook MS Dhoni to register most T20I wins as an Indian captain.

In 71 matches as captain, Harmanpreet has overseen 42 wins and 26 losses while three have ended as no-result. On the other hand, Dhoni led in 72 matches, overseeing 41 wins and 28 losses. One match ended as tie while other two were no-results under Dhoni's captaincy.

Virat Kohli led India in 50 T20Is, winning 30 and losing 16. Two matches ended as tie while other two were no results.

Talking about the match between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bundled out for 99 after the match was reduced to 18 overs per side due to rain.

For India, Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav returned with two wickets each.

Promoted

Chasing 100 did not prove to be a problem at all for India as Smriti Mandhana played an unbeaten knock of 63 runs off 42 balls with the help of 8 fours and 3 sixes to guide her team home, while also giving their Net Run Rate a boost.

India Women will next take on Barbados on Wednesday, with the match beginning at 10:30 PM IST.