The weightlifting Indian contingent has brought the most number of medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The first medal for the country was brought home by Sanket Sargar as he won a silver medal and then Mirabai Chanu ended up winning a gold on the same day. Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli also ended up winning gold medal, to bring joy to the entire nation.

On Wednesday, Mirabai Chanu shared a picture with her follow gold medallists Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli. She captioned the post as: "The golden trio."

The post so far has gotten more than 39,000 likes and 2000 retweets.

Mirabai Chanu lifted a total of 201 kg to win the yellow metal in women's 49kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

On the other hand, Lalrinnunga created history by winning a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in men's 67 kg category.

Talking about Sheuli, the 20-year-old Sheuli had broken the Games record by lifting a total of 313kg to win the yellow metal.

It is important to remember that the youngster broke the Games record twice in the Snatch round, lifting 140kg and 143kg. After that, he went on to lift 166kg and 170kg in the clean and jerk round to register a Games record for the overall weight.

India have so far won 18 medals in the ongoing Commonwealth Games, including five gold. They are currently at the seventh spot in the medal tally.