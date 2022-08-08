Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal in the men's singles final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. Srikanth clinched the bronze medal after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18. The ace shuttler was at his best during the match as he crushed his opponent 21-15 in the first games and did not really allow Singapore players to be in a position of advantage. The second game of the match saw, the Singapore shuttler giving a tough fight but was no match to Srikanth's swift moves. The Indian claimed the second game with the bronze medal with a score of 21-18.

The Singaporean did pose a strong challenge but struggled with some sort of physical discomfort as Srikanth secured a 21-15, 21-18 victory.

On the Day 11 of the muti-sports event, the double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will play in the finals in their respective badminton events.

PV Sindhu will take on world No. 13 Michelle Li of Canada in the final on Monday, while Lakshya Sen will face Malaysian shuttler Tze Yong NG in the men's singles final.