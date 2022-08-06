CWG 2022 India Women vs England Women Semi Final LIVE Score: Smriti Mandhana Scores Briskly, India Off To Blistering Start
CWG 2022 IND W vs ENG W Semi Final Live Score Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat
Commonwealth Games, India vs England Semi-final, Women's Cricket, Live Updates: Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have provided a good start after India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England in the 1st semi-final of the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Saturday. India paved their way into the semis after defeating Barbados by 100 runs in their last group stage fixture on Wednesday. After losing their opening game against Australia by three wickets, India went on to defeat Pakistan by eight wickets. Team India ended their Group A campaign with a total of four points while England, on the other hand, finished at the top of Group B. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs
England: Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver (capt), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh
Here are the LIVE Updates of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9, Match Between India Women vs England Women, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
- 15:43 (IST)Ind vs Eng: India at 28/0After smashing 11 runs off the 3rd over by Katherine Brunt, Team India's score read at 28/0 in 3.0 overs.
- 15:41 (IST)Ind vs Eng: FOURBack to back boundaries by Mandhana as she completes her 24 runs in just 11 balls.
- 15:40 (IST)Ind vs Eng: FOURUnstoppable! Mandhana sends another delivery off the boundary rope and takes India's score at 22/0, in 2.2 overs.
- 15:38 (IST)Ind vs Eng: FOURMandhana steals back to back boundaries and India's score read at 17/0, at the end of 2.0 overs.
- 15:34 (IST)Ind vs Eng: India 6/0India ended the first over with six runs on the board, without any loss.
- 15:33 (IST)Ind vs Eng: FOURSmriti Mandhana registers the first boundary of the semi-finals.
- 15:31 (IST)Ind vs Eng: India off the markIndia off the mark with a smooth single by Smriti Mandhana.
- 15:28 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Players out in the middleIndia opening batters Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are out on the field. Katherine Brunt has the ball in her hand.
- 15:25 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Match about to startThe match will start at 03:30 PM IST
- 15:17 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Can Smriti and Shafali provide solid start?The key to India posting a big total on the board would be Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The duo needs to score runs at brisk pace to put pressure on England.
- 15:12 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Here what Natalie Sciver said at toss"I was happy to bowl first anyway. We've been good in adapting. (On Hayley Jensen's swing bowling) It's a skill she's had for 3-4 years. We are on a roll, high on confidence, in our batting and bowling," said Nat Sciver at the toss.
- 15:08 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Here are the playing XIsIndia playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh.England playing XI: Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver (capt), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn.
- 15:04 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Here's what Harmanpreet said at toss"We are going to bat first. It's a fresh track and it's going to remain the same throughout the game. Before the main game, everyone is performing. It's right time to perform for the team. Our bowlers are doing well. I am really happy with the way they are bowling," said Harmanpreet after opting to bat.
- 15:01 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Harmanpreet Kaur wins tossIndia captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat in the semi-final vs England.
- 14:49 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Stay tuned for tossThe toss for the semi-final will take place at 3 PM. Stay tuned!
- 14:38 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur hold the keySenior pros Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will hold the key for India in the high-voltage clash against England.England are also without the services of regular captain Heather Knight, and in her place, Nat Sciver would lead the side.
- 14:32 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Can India get the better of England?The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will need to bring their best to get the better of England if they want to progress to the finals.
- 14:28 (IST)Ind vs Eng: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage from the 1st semi-final between India and England. Toss at 3 with live action to begin at 3:30Stay tuned...