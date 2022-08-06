Commonwealth Games, India vs England Semi-final, Women's Cricket, Live Updates: Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have provided a good start after India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England in the 1st semi-final of the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Saturday. India paved their way into the semis after defeating Barbados by 100 runs in their last group stage fixture on Wednesday. After losing their opening game against Australia by three wickets, India went on to defeat Pakistan by eight wickets. Team India ended their Group A campaign with a total of four points while England, on the other hand, finished at the top of Group B. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

England: Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver (capt), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Here are the LIVE Updates of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9, Match Between India Women vs England Women, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham