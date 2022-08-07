CWG 2022 India Women vs Australia Women Final Match Live Score Updates:India face Australia challenge in the women's cricket final match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The Harmanpreet-led side entered the final after defeating England by a narrow margin of four runs, while Australia registered a five-wicket win over New Zealand to advance to the knockout stage. It is worth noting that Australia are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They won all their three games played in Group A before beating New Zealand in semi-final. Interestingly, Australia had also defeated India in the group stage by registering a three-wicket win over the Harmanpreet-led side in a closely contested game.(LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10, Match Between India Women vs Australia Women, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham: