Story ProgressBack to home
CWG 2022 India Women vs Australia Women Final LIVE Score Updates: India Face Australia Challenge In Title Showdown
CWG 2022 IND W vs AUS W Final Match Live Score Updates: India had defeated England to advance to the final, while Australia had beaten New Zealand
IND W vs AUS W CWG 2022 LIVE Score: India face Australia in the final cricket match at the event© Twitter
CWG 2022 India Women vs Australia Women Final Match Live Score Updates:India face Australia challenge in the women's cricket final match at the ongoing Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The Harmanpreet-led side entered the final after defeating England by a narrow margin of four runs, while Australia registered a five-wicket win over New Zealand to advance to the knockout stage. It is worth noting that Australia are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They won all their three games played in Group A before beating New Zealand in semi-final. Interestingly, Australia had also defeated India in the group stage by registering a three-wicket win over the Harmanpreet-led side in a closely contested game.(LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10, Match Between India Women vs Australia Women, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham:
Final, Women's Twenty20 Commonwealth Games, 2022, Aug 07, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
IN-W
AU-W
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 20:13 (IST)IND vs AUS CWG 2022: A big day for India women!The India women have played really well so far but the final hurdle is yet to be crossed. They face the mighty Australia in the summit clash today.
- 20:00 (IST)IND vs AUS CWG 2022: Welcome guysHello everyone and welcome to the space. India women face Australia women in the final of cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games 2022. You will get all the scores and updates related to the match here. Stay connected!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.