Story ProgressBack to home
CWG 2022, India vs Australia, Live Score Updates: Harmanpreet And Co Aim To Win
CWG 2022, India vs Australia: Harmanpreet and co aim to win in their first Group A match
India Women vs Australia Women: An exciting match is on the cards© Twitter
Commonwealth Games, India vs Australia Cricket Match, Live Score Updates: India and Australia will be taking on each other in the first Group A match in the women's cricket event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Both sides have had memorable contests in the past and it would be interesting to see how they perform in the first match. Australia recently played against Pakistan and Ireland in a tri-series while India defeated Sri Lanka. Both teams will look to start off on a good note to begin their CWG campaign on a high.
Here are all the Live Updates from India-Australia Match straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
14:37PM:The toss will take place at 3 PM, it would be interesting to see how Indian team approaches the contest
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.