Story ProgressBack to home
CWG 2022 India Women vs Barbados Women LIVE Score: India Face Barbados In A Do Or Die Clash
CWG 2022 India Women vs Barbados Women Live Updates: India take on Barbados in a women's cricket Group A match in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston Cricket Ground
IND-W vs BAR-W Live: India face Barbados in a virtual knockout clash.© AFP
CWG 2022 India Women vs Barbados Women Live Updates: India take on Barbados in a women's cricket Group A match in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. This is a do-or-die game for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as a defeat will see them bow out of the event in the group stage. After narrowly losing to Australia, a game which they had dominated for the majority, India then defeated Pakistan to get their campaign back on track. Meanwhile, a win would take Barbados to the semifinals, alongside Group A toppers Australia. Pakistan are out of the equation, having ended their campaign with three defeats in as many games. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3, Match Between India Women vs Barbados Women, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 10, Women's Twenty20 Commonwealth Games, 2022, Aug 03, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
BAR-W
IN-W
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC T20 Worldcup 2022 and CWG 2022 check out the Schedule, Live Score and Medals Tally. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
IND-W vs BAR-W Live Scorecard
In a do-or-die contest, India Women will clash swords against Barbados Women in Match 10. Australia Women have already sealed one spot in Group A, leaving India and Barbados to fight for the last. The women from the subcontinent will be brimming with confidence after crushing Pakistan Women in a one-sided affair. After a hard-fought defeat against the Australian team, it was a much-needed morale booster for India Women. Yet again, they orchestrated their bowling supremacy which was an upgraded version of what they achieved against Australia Women. The batting department overhauled the target without breaking a sweat, and Smriti Mandhana displayed ruthless form. Currently, India Women look well-balanced and better prepared than Barbados Women who got decimated by the world champions. The team from the Caribbean Island lacks very much in the experience department and has very few players with international exposure. One such player is Deandra Dottin who has misfired so far but fired a shocking retirement announcement from the West Indies team citing the current team environment which she feels is non-conducive to her ability to thrive and reignite her passion for the game. That's her personal choice but the timing of this announcement can be questioned as it has come before a virtual knockout game and could distract other players. Pakistan Women were an easy meal for Barbados Women, but against India Women, they will need a big appetite for performance. Against the Aussies, it was a meek surrender from Barbados' batting group, and this aspect of their game has to click if they want to challenge India. You can count India Women as the favourite, but the pressure of a knockout makes you do funny things. Who will perform? Who will perish? Let's sit back and cherish.