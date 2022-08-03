CWG 2022 India Women vs Barbados Women Live Updates: India take on Barbados in a women's cricket Group A match in the ongoing Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. This is a do-or-die game for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as a defeat will see them bow out of the event in the group stage. After narrowly losing to Australia, a game which they had dominated for the majority, India then defeated Pakistan to get their campaign back on track. Meanwhile, a win would take Barbados to the semifinals, alongside Group A toppers Australia. Pakistan are out of the equation, having ended their campaign with three defeats in as many games. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3, Match Between India Women vs Barbados Women, Straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham