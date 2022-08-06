The Indian men's hockey team is all set to face South Africa in the semi-final clash of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India have remained unbeaten in the tournament so far, registering three wins and a draw. South Africa, on the other hand, have recorded two victories and a draw and a loss. As per the current scenario, Manpreet Singh led-side will be overwhelming favourites against world no.13 South Africa. India finished at the top of Pool B while South Africa ended their group stage campaign on the second spot.

The winner of the semi-final match will be facing the winner of the other semi-final match, which will be played between Australia and England. The losers of the both the matches will be squaring off in the bronze medal match.

When will India vs South Africa men's hockey semi-final match be played?

The India vs South Africa men's hockey semi-final match will be played on Saturday, August 6.

When will India vs South Africa men's hockey semi-final match start?

The India vs South Africa men's hockey semi-final match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa men's hockey semi-final match be broadcast?

The India vs South Africa men's hockey semi-final match will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming of India vs South Africa be available?

The live streaming of India vs South Africa men's hockey semi-final match will be available on SonyLiv app.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)