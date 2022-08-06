Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Live Updates: India's Nitu Ghangas has entered the final of the minimumweight category in boxing. Five other Indians including Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen will feature in semi-finals. After the wrestlers grabbed the limelight with three gold medals on Day 8, the Indian contingent cam expect more medals on Day 9. In wrestling, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Kumar will be in action. The Indian women's cricket team will also be in focus as it faces England in the semi-final Edgbaston, Birmingham. If the Harmanpreet Kaur-led wins the contest, at least a silver medal would be assured. The India men's hockey team will also square off against South Africa later in the day in the semi-finals. In lawn bowls men's fours gold medal match, India will take on Ireland.

In badminton, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be in action in singles quarter-finals. Star table tennis players like Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will also be in action. Im squash too, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal will be in action.

