Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Boxer Nitu Enters Final, TT Duos Enter QF
CWG 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: All eyes would be on Vinesh Phogat, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen who will be in action today
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 9 Live Updates: India's Nitu Ghangas has entered the final of the minimumweight category in boxing. Five other Indians including Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen will feature in semi-finals. After the wrestlers grabbed the limelight with three gold medals on Day 8, the Indian contingent cam expect more medals on Day 9. In wrestling, Vinesh Phogat and Ravi Kumar will be in action. The Indian women's cricket team will also be in focus as it faces England in the semi-final Edgbaston, Birmingham. If the Harmanpreet Kaur-led wins the contest, at least a silver medal would be assured. The India men's hockey team will also square off against South Africa later in the day in the semi-finals. In lawn bowls men's fours gold medal match, India will take on Ireland.
In badminton, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen will be in action in singles quarter-finals. Star table tennis players like Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will also be in action. Im squash too, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal will be in action.
- 15:19 (IST)CWG 2022: Vinesh Phogat winsVinesh Phogat defeats Samantha Stewart of Canada in the women's freestyle 53kg
- 15:07 (IST)Boxing: Nitu takes first roundThe energetic Indian boxer has taken the first round by a unanimous decision.
- 15:05 (IST)Boxing: Nitu's SF startsNitu's semi-final against Canada's Priyanka Dhillon in women’s minimumweight starts
- 14:29 (IST)TT: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison in QFIn their Women's Doubles Round of 16 match, Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison defeat Wales' Chloe Anna/Lara Whitton 3-0
- 14:27 (IST)TT: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale in QFIn their Women's Doubles Round of 16 match, India's Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale defeat Mauritius' Oumehani Hosenally/ Nandeshwaree Jalim 3-0
- 14:08 (IST)TT: Action starts!Manika Batra/ Diya Parag Chitale and Sreeja Akula / Reeth Tennison have begun their respective Women's Doubles - Round of 16 matches
- 13:52 (IST)TT stars to begin the actionIndia's campaign on Day 9 will start with some table tennis actionWomen's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pmWomen's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm
- 13:23 (IST)CWG 2022: India men's hockey team will clash against South AfricaThe Indian men's hockey team will face off against South Africa in the semi-finals later today. The match is slated to begin at 10:30 PM IST.
- 13:17 (IST)Cricket: India will aim to enter finalWomen's T20 semifinal between India and England starts at 3:30pm
- 13:15 (IST)Boxing: Six semi-finals todayWomen's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3pmMen's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30pmWomen's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15pmWomen's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pmMen's Werlterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas- 12:45pmSuper heavyweight (over 92kg):Sagar 1:30am
- 13:06 (IST)CWG 2022: Hello and welcomeHello and welcome to our Live coverage of Day 9 of the ongoing CWG 2022. Stars like Vinesh Phogat, Amit Panghal and Nikhat Zareen will be in action.Live action stars from 2 PM ISTStay tuned...