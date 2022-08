Day 9 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games will see grappler Vinesh Phogat start her campaign. The Indian women's cricket team will square off against England in the semi-finals while the men's hockey team will battle it out against South Africa in the semi-finals. Para table tennis player Bhavina Patel will square off in the gold medal match.

Manju Bala will make her presence felt in the women's hammer throw finals while boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ganghas, and Nikhat Zareen will all take part in their respective semi-final bouts.

Here is the full Day 9 India Schedule for the ongoing Commonwealth Games

Table Tennis (2 PM)-- Women's Doubles Round of 16 (Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison), Women's Doubles Round of 16 (Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale, 2 PM), Mixed Doubles semifinals (Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja, 6 PM)

Para-athletics (2:50 PM)-- women's F55-57 shot put finals (Poonam Sharma, Sharmila Santhosh)

Athletics (3 PM)-- women's 10km walk final (Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami), men's 3000m steeplechase final (Avinash Sable, 4:20 PM), women's 4*100 relay round Heat 1 (Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda Simi, 4:45 PM), women's hammer throw finals (Manju Bala, 11:30 PM), men's 5000m finals (Avinash Sable, 12:40 AM), women's 200m finals (Hima Das, if qualified, 2:14 AM)

Boxing (3 PM) -- over 45-48kg semifinals (Nitu Ganghas), over 48-51kg semifinals (Amit Panghal, 3:30 PM), over 48-50kg semifinals (Nikhat Zareen, 7:15 PM), over 57-60kg semifinals (Jaismine Lamboria, 8 PM), over 63.5-67kg semifinals (Rohit Tokas, 12:45 AM), over 92kg semifinals (Sagar Ahlawat, 1:30 AM)

Wrestling (3 PM onwards)-- Pooja Gehlot, Naveen, Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Sihag, Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Nehra

Women's Cricket (3:30 PM)-- India vs England semi-finals

Badminton -- Women's doubles quarterfinals (Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand), Women's singles quarterfinals (PV Sindhu), Men's singles quarterfinals (Kidambi Srikanth)

Hockey (10:30 PM) -- Men's semi-final (India vs South Africa)

Para Table-Tennis (10:45 PM) -- men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal (Raj Aravindan Alagar), women's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal (Sonalben Manubhai Patel, 12:15 AM), women's singles classes 3-5 gold medal (Bhavina Patel, 1 AM)