The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games will begin at Birmingham, United Kingdom on July 28 and the mega event will conclude on August 8. The opening ceremony for the event will take place during the early hours of Friday, as per Indian Standard Time. The opening ceremony will begin at 4 AM IST. Then the first day of the mega event will see sports like hockey, women's cricket, and badminton taking centre stage. India women's cricket team will square off against Australia while India women's hockey team will start their campaign against Ghana.

Talking about India, the contingent had won 66 medals at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, including 26 gold. The contingent would hope to return with a bigger medal haul this time around. India's best showing at the event had come in 2010 as they returned with 101 medals, including 38 gold.

Here is the full Day 1 Schedule (July 29) of the Commonwealth Games:

Opening Ceremony: 4-7:30 AM (Alexander Stadium, Birmingham)

Schedule of different sports on Day 1

5:30 PM - 10:45 PM IST and 12 AM-5:15 AM IST (July 30) -- Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls

Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 1Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1, Men's Triples Sectional Play - Round 1, Women's Singles Sectional Play - Round 2, Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 1, Men's Triples Sectional Play - Round 2Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 1, Para Men's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2, Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 1, Men's Pairs Sectional Play - Round 2, Para Women's Pairs B6-B8 Sectional Play - Round 2, Women's Fours Sectional Play - Round 2

6PM-9:30PM, 11PM-2:30AM, 4AM-7:30AM -- Badminton

Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 1, England v Barbados, Singapore v Mauritius, South Africa v Jamaica, Malaysia v Zambia, Scotland v the Maldives, India v Pakistan, Canada v Uganda, Australia v Sri Lanka, Mixed Team Event Qualifying Round 2, Malaysia v Jamaica, England v Mauritius, Singapore v Barbados, South Africa v Zambia

6PM-12AM, 2:30AM-6:15AM -- Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 1, Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 2 Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification - Subdivision 3

6PM-9:30PM, 11PM-2:30AM, 4AM-7:30AM -- Hockey

Women's Group Matches -- New Zealand v Kenya, South Africa v Scotland, India v Ghana, Canada v Wales

Men's Group Matches, England v Ghana, New Zealand v Scotland

6PM-10:30PM, 2:30AM-7PM -- Rugby 7s

Men's and Women's Group matches

6:30 PM-11:30 PM, 1 AM-6 AM -- Table tennis and para table tennis

Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 1, Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 1, Women's Team Event Qualifying Round 2, Men's Team Event Qualifying Round 2

6:30 PM-9:30 PM, 1 AM-3:30 AM -- Cycling and para-cycling

7:30PM-10:15PM, 4AM-7AM -- Swimming and para swimming

8PM-11:30PM, 3AM-6:30AM -- Cricket

India vs Australia

Pakistan vs Barbados

8PM-1AM -- Triathlon and para triathlon

9PM-11:45PM, 3:30AM-6AM -- Boxing

Men's and Women's Preliminary Round of 32

9PM-12:30AM, 3AM-6:30AM -- Netball

9PM-11:45PM, 3AM-5:30AM -- Squash