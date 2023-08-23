Story ProgressBack to home
Chess World Cup 2023 Game 2 Live: Praggnanandhaa To Push Magnus Carlsen Into Tie-Breaker?
Chess World Cup Final 2023 , Game 2 Live Updates: The first day of the FIDE Chess World Cup final saw India's R Praggnanandhaa holding World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen for a draw
Chess World Cup final 2023 Live Updates R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen© X/FIDE
Chess World Cup Final 2023 , Game 2 Live Updates: The first day of the FIDE Chess World Cup final saw India's R Praggnanandhaa holding World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen for a draw in Baku, Azerbaijan. As the tie enters Day 2, both Grandmasters will look to bag their maiden World Cup title. Earlier, Praggnanandhaa reached the final date with Carlsen after beating world number three Fabiano Caruana of the USA in tiebreaks. The 18-year-old had defeated Caruana 3.5-2.5 to reach the final.
Here are the LIVE Updates of R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Straight from Baku, Azerbaijan
- 13:27 (IST)Chess World Cup Live: Can Carlsen finally go all the way?In the opening match, which was played under classic parameters, Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen agreed to a draw on move 35. However, Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series.The Norwegian Grandmaster has won everything but a World Cup title has eluded him so far.Stay tuned to find out!
- 13:24 (IST)Chess World Cup Live: Deja-vu moment for Pragg!While the chances of the game heading into a tie-break remain, experts believe Carlsen will be pushing to conclude the game before the tie-breaker knowing what his opponent, Praggnandhaa, did in his semi-final tie-break
- 13:22 (IST)Chess World Cup Live: Hello!After a thrilling Day 1 of the Chess World Cup final, the action moves to Day in Baku, Azerbaijan as Praggnanandhaa takes on Carlsen in the second match. The Indian prodigy held the World No. 1 for a draw in the opening game. Can he match or even better that achievement today?
