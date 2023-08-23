Chess World Cup Live: Can Carlsen finally go all the way?





The Norwegian Grandmaster has won everything but a World Cup title has eluded him so far.





Stay tuned to find out!

In the opening match, which was played under classic parameters, Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen agreed to a draw on move 35. However, Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series.