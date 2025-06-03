India's chess prodigy and the reigning world champion D Gukesh once again made the country proud with his heroics in the Norway Chess 2025 tournament. On Sunday, Gukesh defeated the Norwegian World No. 1 and five-time World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the sixth round of the Norway Chess 2025. The 19-year-old defeated Carlsen in the classical format for the very first time in his career - a feat hailed across the Indian sporting landscape. After the match, Carlsen, visibly upset by the loss, slammed the board and exited the playing hall in frustration.

The reaction from Carlsen went viral on social media like a wildfire with many fans criticising him. However, famous industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to X (formerly Twitter) and presented a different side of Carlsen's act.

"Carlsen's visible frustration at the end wasn't just a tantrum - it was the greatest compliment the World Champion could receive from the GOAT," wrote Anand on X.

"No fist pump. No smirk. Gukesh didn't need one. His silence roared louder than Carlsen's exit," he added.

Playing against the hometown hero Carlsen in Stavanger (Norway), Gukesh found himself in trouble during the endgame. Carlsen looked set to extend his lead in the tournament with a second consecutive classical win over the Indian prodigy. But in a dramatic turn of events, Carlsen committed a rare blunder in a time scramble, and Gukesh pounced on the opportunity with precision.

"There wasn't much I could do, I just had to make the most of it. I was making moves that were tricky for him, and luckily, he got into a time scramble. One thing I've learned from this tournament is that time scrambles can get out of control," said Gukesh.

Speaking about Carlsen's outburst, Gukesh also backed his opponent and understood the frustration he must have faced.

"I have also banged a lot of tables in my career," said Gukesh after the victory.

(With agency inputs)